Ahmad Rashad will bring his iconic voice back to basketball as he will host a watch party of Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals.



The game between the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City was the one where Michael Jordan hit the iconic last shot. Gatorade is partnering with the NBA to live stream Mike’s last game as a Bull for the watch party, which will bring Rashad’s real-time commentary. A part of the event will be engagement with the aim to inspire athletes to ‘Be Like Mike’ then, now and forever.



To join the conversation, fans can use the hashtags #Game6Live, a custom emoji will appear when this hashtag is used, and #NBATogether.

Included in the live commentary with Rashad will be WNBA legend Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm, MJ’s teammate Ron Harper, current Chicago Bulls star Zach Levine and former Memphis Tiger James Wiseman.