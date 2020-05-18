Tekashi 6ix9ine is the king of trolling and beef. Since his release from prison early last month, the colorful rapper has picked up where he left off in 2018. He has already got into it with several rappers already. His latest beef stems from the desire to top Billboard’s Hot 100 charts. Prior to his arrest in 2018, Tekashi 6ix9ine had consecutive releases that charted on the popular music chart. He looked to follow that same trend with the release of his newest track, “GOOBA.” Following the release, the song broke Eminem’s record for most Youtube views in 24 hours for Hip-Hop music video.

In an effort to campaign “GOOBA” to the top spot, 6ix9ine released a video targeting the alleged conspiracy against him.

“I’d be real disappointed if Billboard get paid for number 1s… somehow manipulates the charts,” said the 24-year-old rapper.

In the video, he shows the Hot 100 forecast that is sent to record labels prior to its release for the following week.

The media brand has taken heed to 6ix9ine’s allegations and have allegedly removed all of the rapper’s chart history. Tekashi prided his success on having consecutive records on the Hot 100 charts and often dismissed feuds with other artists who did not accomplish the same feat.

Because Tekashi 6ix9ine is no stranger to beef or controversy, this is not surprising. If the data displayed on the video is true, the colorful rapper may have a valid case. The updated Hot 100 charts are released to the public on Monday. Therefore, we will see where 6ix9ine will get his wish. Until then the Bushwick rapper plans to stay off Instagram until his new single release on Friday. The judge that presided over his case might have called.