Will a Brandy and Monica Verzuz battle ever happen? Apparently not. Over the past two months, Verzuz has provided a platform to celebrate legendary musicians and their catalogues. It all started with Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. The two super producers played their classic hits on Instagram Live, before forming what we know now as the Verzuz. The platform has not only brought nostalgia to those songs we love, but has helped the artists generate revenue through streaming as well.

Brandy and Monica are two of R&B’s most respected and successful artists. Their Grammy Award winning duet helped to catapult their careers, although there was said to be real beef between them. According to songwriter and producer, Dallas Austin, Monica disliked Brandy from day one. The veteran producer even said that Monica punched Brandy before the very first performance of “The Boy Is Mine.” Austin is credited for discovering Monica and executive producing her first two albums.

Both R&B divas spoke with V 103 Atlanta’s Frank Ski. Monica stated that she is not interesting in battling per say, but is down for a celebration.

“The reality is that us (Monica and Brandy) being polar opposites makes it dope,” said the ATL singer. “The only battle or Verzuz they want to see with me is me against Brandy and the reality is people have put us against each other for 20-something years.”

When Frank Ski asked Brandy, she was down to do so if Monica would join her. Hopefully Swizz Beatz and Timbaland can pull some strings to make this happen in the near future.