Dwight Howard is morning the loss of the mother of his 6-year-old son, Melissa Rios. The Los Angeles Lakers revealed her death speaking with the media on Friday, ESPN reports.



Rios died on March 27 in her Calabasas, California home at the age of 31. She died from an epileptic seizure.



“I’ve had some things happen in my personal life that has been difficult to really handle,” Howard said. “My son’s mom, she had passed away a month and a half ago and it’s extremely difficult for me to try to understand how to talk to my son, who’s 6 years old, just about the whole situation.”



The 6-year-old, David, is currently living with Howard in Georgia while the NBA has been on hiatus. Howard states he was preparing to extend an invite to Rios to visit in Georgia but found out she was dead.



“Every moment counts,” Howard said. “Be grateful for every situation that you have, just be grateful for life. I think we also take for granted the little things and just spending time with people and stuff like that. And you know after having all these situations, it’s like, reconfirming to me just stay in the moment. Always be grateful. Always be grateful for everything you have, every little thing that happens.”



With the Lakers facility scheduled to open, Howard plans to remain in Georgia until a finalized plan for the league is set. Howard states he is keeping in shape through a simple workout of pushups, sit-ups, squats, and running.

