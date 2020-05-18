Future is back on the scene with the release of his new album, High Off Life.

He called up Apple Music to speak with Zane Lowe and they discussed his chemistry with Young Thug, collaborating with Travis Scott, and an upcoming book and Netflix movie.

The Atlanta rapper tapped the chemistry he has with Thugger on this project on songs like “Harlem Shake.” That’s my twin,” Future says of his fellow ATL artist. “There’s me and then there’s him. … When you mention Thug you mention me. It’s like one.”

When speaking on collaborating with Travis Scott Hendrixx commended his creativity. “Artistically, Travis, he’s on another level when it comes to being artistic and everything. Like, his whole vision, being engaged, the artwork, and just the core craft. He knows what he’s doing.”

Advertisement

But it looks like Future is finally ready to be a bit more vulnerable and tell his own story. “Right now, I got my book I’m working on,” he said. “My movie I’m working on. They’re going to able to find it on Netflix.”

Check out the interview below: