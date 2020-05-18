The Bachelorette star, Hannah Brown has been under fire after saying the N-word on her Instagram live stream, while rapping to “Rockstar” by DaBaby.

Fans were not happy about Brown’s use of the word, who appeared to be hesitant before proceeding to sing the lyrics. “I owe you all a major apology,” Brown wrote on her Instagram story to address her 2.8 million followers. “There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better.”

Fans seemed to be even more outraged after Brown stated that she didn’t realize that she mentioned the word. “That was my reaction too,” a fan said in response to another. “You say it so often and so casually that you dont even realize when you said it???”

“I don’t think I said that word, but now I’m like… Oh god. I’ve never used that word,” Brown states. “I’ve never called anybody that… You can think I’m something that I’m not, but I’m not that.”

“Hannah Brown apologizing on her instagram story is weak. People really need to learn it is never justified or okay say a racial slur in the name of ‘singing along’ to a song. Never okay in any circumstance,” another fan tweeted.

The video has since been removed from Brown’s Instagram.