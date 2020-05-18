Ludacris Says He Loves R. Kelly in New Song, Twitter Users Not Feeling It

Ludacris Says He Loves R. Kelly in New Song, Twitter Users Not Feeling It

Everyone was turned into the VERZUZ battle between Ludacris and Nelly on Saturday night. While Nelly battled some WiFi issues that he stated were caused by a thunderstorm in the St. Louis area, Luda shared new music.



The first he played was titled “Silence of the Lambs” and featured Lil Wayne. The opening bars caught the ears of listeners and raised some eyebrows as he reveals he is still found of R. Kelly after jabbing Bill Cosby.

“The world crazy, n**gas pouring drinks like Cliff Huxtable

I love R. Kelly, but around my daughters I’m not comfortable”

Nelly won tonight off the strength of Ludacris shouting out out R. Kelly not once, not twice, but three times in a 10 minute window. I don’t make the rules. — Another Man 🇨🇦 (@Kameron_Hay) May 16, 2020

Nelly up by 10 after Ludacris let those R. Kelly and Bill Cosby bars repeat. — James Fauntleroy Stan Account (@yoyotrav) May 16, 2020

Additional bars would highlight Roseanne Barr’s racist past, Bill Cosby, and Colin Kaepernick.



Ludacris would close the verse with:

“Rap brought me back to restore a little bit of balance nigga”

You can hear the song below and then let us know did rap bring Luda back or if he can leave that song in the tuck.

Ludacris new song ft Lil Wayne and it's starts with "I love R.Kelly, but around my daughters I'm uncomfortable" pic.twitter.com/xLRF6mHspK — Mr Fab (@tweetKOBO) May 16, 2020