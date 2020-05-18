Everyone was turned into the VERZUZ battle between Ludacris and Nelly on Saturday night. While Nelly battled some WiFi issues that he stated were caused by a thunderstorm in the St. Louis area, Luda shared new music.
The first he played was titled “Silence of the Lambs” and featured Lil Wayne. The opening bars caught the ears of listeners and raised some eyebrows as he reveals he is still found of R. Kelly after jabbing Bill Cosby.
“The world crazy, n**gas pouring drinks like Cliff Huxtable
I love R. Kelly, but around my daughters I’m not comfortable”
Additional bars would highlight Roseanne Barr’s racist past, Bill Cosby, and Colin Kaepernick.
Ludacris would close the verse with:
“Rap brought me back to restore a little bit of balance nigga”
You can hear the song below and then let us know did rap bring Luda back or if he can leave that song in the tuck.