Meagan Good took the time over the weekend to shut down rumors that she bleached her skin.

The actress shared a clip of her bitmoji that looks just like her. A lot of people commented on her beautiful looks, while others couldn’t help but notice her skin tone is lighter than normal.

“Megan looked better dark skin … She not so pretty anymore she looks average … But her dark skin was above average… Why did she Bleach?” a user commented.

The 38-year-old responded, “I didn’t queen. A (unbeknownst to me) unlicensed aesthetician gave me a product to correct sun damage mark on my forehead that messed up my skin.”

She continued, “By the grace of God only; I’m about 80% through recovery and regaining my color daily. To be honest it was a beyond painful and traumatic experience because I would never wish that on anybody. Id’ really appreciate if you wouldn’t continue to spread assumptions and rumors. Godbless [sic] you.”

What are your thoughts on Meagan Good’s clap back?