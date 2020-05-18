A pair of Jordan kicks set a new world record at an auction in New York on Sunday. Soethby’s auction company announced in a press release that a pair of Michael Jordan game worn sneakers broke the record selling for $560,000. The previous record was $437,500 for a pair of 1972 Nike Waffle Racing Flat ‘Moon Shoes’.

The autographed game worn sneakers were a red, white and black pair of Air Jordan 1s from 1985. According to Soethby’s, the sneakers were different sizes, the left shoe a size 13 and the right a 13.5.

The auction site notes that this particular colorway of Jordan 1s were banned by the NBA because they were in violation of the league’s uniformity clause. The sneakers were made between February and April in 1985 according to Soethby’s.

The sneakers were auctioned off just as ESPN wrapped up “The Last Dance” docuseries that followed Michael Jordan and the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls. The hype of the 10-part doc could be what boosted the final sale of the iconic shoes.

