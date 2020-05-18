Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta is currently on production hiatus due to the coronavirus, but Mimi Faust is giving a behind-the-scenes look at how storylines are created. Faust spoke on the Love Rants YouTube series and revealed she had to take a pay cut because her life did not have enough drama for the show.



Fans of the show know Faust has seen a ton of drama in her past, but now she is doing well in a healthy relationship with Ty Young and co-parenting with Stevie J. But for LHH staff that’s not entertaining enough and led to a $150,000 pay drop.



“They want to see wigs flying and drinks thrown and somebody punching somebody in the face,” Faust said. “That’s what they want to see. And unfortunately, I choose not to participate in that and I’ve had to take a major pay cut because of it. The reason was, I didn’t have enough ‘drama’ in my life. $150,000 I had to take because of it. $150,000 pay cut.”



Producers wanted her to keep her full salary but only if she found some drama for the show.



“On my last interview, because you know, every season, we have to go back and talk to the producers and they’re like, ‘So what’s going on in your life? X, Y, and Z.’ And I think the second question I was asked was, was Ty cheating on me,” Faust added. “Am I supposed to be f*cked up, in a bad place, being cheated on my whole life?”



Faust would also question if she had a place on the show anymore. Would you watch Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta if Mimi left?



You can hear everything she had to say below.

X