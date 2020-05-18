According to a study being conducted at Canada’s University of Lethbridge, scientists are now theorizing that certain marijuana strains could possibly prevent COVID-19 infection.

Researchers at the Calgary college have studied over 400 strains of weed and have concluded that at least a dozen strains aided in preventing the Coronavirus from finding a host in the mouth, intestines, and lungs.

The study’s head researcher Dr. Igor Kovalchuk said, “A number of them have reduced the number of these (virus) receptors by 73 percent, the chance of it getting in is much lower. If they can reduce the number of receptors, there’s much less chance of getting infected.”

Researchers were able to identify 13 CBD extracts that are able to change ACE2 levels, an enzyme previously linked to COVID-19 infection. The data also suggested that some strains were also able to control serine protease TMPRSS2, which is another protein necessary for COVID-19 to enter host cells and spread throughout the body.

If peer-reviewed and more research is actually done on the subject, the study could be performed in the form of mouth wash, gargle, inhalants or gel caps, according to Kovalchuk.