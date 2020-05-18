Hip-hop has all of the issues right now with 6ix9ine. After voicing his opinion on 6ix9ine, Snoop Dogg was called a snitch by the rainbow-haired rapper.



Tekashi would share a video of Suge Knight that some feel alludes to The Doggfather not abiding by the street code and sidestepped a lengthy bid behind bars by helping the feds.



“If you get a guy in custody getting in trouble and they’re not coming to prison, that’s because he’s an informant, he’s a rat, a snitch,” Knight said. “A rat is the lowest you can go. A rat will do anything.”



Tekashi has deleted the post but Snoop isn’t having the disrespect on his name.

“Last time you said something, I ain’t have time,” Snoop opened. “But, today, I got time. You better get the fuck off my line, nigga. Rat boy. You really better leave me alone. I ain’t the one. No way. Go on and do your shit and get out my way, bitch.



“You funky dog head, rainbow head, dog head bitch. You better leave the Dogg alone. Go find you a cat.”



Do you think that would be enough for 6ix9ine to chill? Nope. He hopped in the comments with “EXPLAIN YOUR PAPERWORKKKK.”



Snoop would then upload a video of Tekashi called “Tattle Tales,” making fun of 6ix9ine snitching. He would close it all by addressing the matter.