When it comes to NFL players and trouble, they simply can’t and wouldn’t stop.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was arrested, Saturday night, on charges of DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Oliver was taken into Montgomery County Jail after police were reportedly tipped off by another driver that someone in a Ford pick-up truck was not maintaining their lane. According to reports, Oliver was found by police with open beer cans between his legs while driving which isn’t ever a good look.

“We are aware of the situation and we are gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this point,” the Bills said in a statement, regarding the arrest.

Advertisement

The Bills chose Oliver with the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Oliver had a successful rookie season and was hoping to build from it.

Oliver was the fourth NFL player to be booked on Saturday. Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker turned himself into Miramar Police in Florida as he faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault.

The league can’t be happy with the rough off the field drama from last week.