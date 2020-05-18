Former WWE star Shad Gaspard, 39, is currently missing after being pulled into waters off the coast of Venice Beach in California Sunday afternoon. The former wrestler was swimming with his 10-year-old son who was ultimately rescued without any major injuries.

“The father, unfortunately, got pushed down by a wave as they were getting pulled out of the current,” Kenichi Haskett, Los Angeles County Fire Dept Lifeguard Division told reporters at the scene, where multiple lifeguards, along with divers, rescue boats, and paramedics were on standby.

Gaspard and his son were among a group of swimmers caught in a strong rip current around 4 PM. Lifeguards immediately raced into the waters to save swimmers as the emotional mother of the 10-year-old looked on at the shoreline.

Reporters on the scene were told, “During the rescue, another big wave crashed down on Gaspard — and that’s the last time he was seen.”

Advertisement

We will keep you all posted as updates emerge. In the meantime, let’s pray for everyone involved and hope all parties are recovered.