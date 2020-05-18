SOURCE SPORTS: Martin Jarmond Becomes UCLA’s First Black Athletic Director in Their 101-Year History

UCLA has found its new athletic director. Martin Jarmond is the first black athletic director in UCLA 101 year history.

Jarmond will become the highest-paid athletic director at a Pac-12 Conference School, with a six-year contract that pays more than $1 million a year, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Martin Jarmond was hired Sunday to become UCLA's athletic director, the first black person in that role in the school’s 101-year history, replacing longtime department boss Dan Guerrero. https://t.co/v47mQSznk0 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 17, 2020

Jarmond will replace Dan Guerrero, who is retiring after nearly 18 years of service. Jarmond has been at Boston College, where he also made history as the first black athletic director for that school, for the past three years.

Jarmond will have his hands filled with trying to bring back UCLA’s football and basketball teams to relevancy again. We wish the Jarmond much success at his new gig.

