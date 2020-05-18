SOURCE SPORTS: NFL’s DeAndre Baker And Quinton Dunbar Released From Jail, Old Questions Loom Over Baker

A Florida judge granted Giants corner DeAndre Baker release from jail on $200,000 bail on Sunday morning. Giants cornerback Deandre Baker has been accused of armed robbery.

However, Baker cannot leave the state at this time. He has been told stay away from the Giants’ virtual meetings and to focus on his legal issues.

Giants’ statement on the arrest warrant for armed robbery being issued to CB DeAndre Baker: “We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 14, 2020

Baker, 22, turned himself in on Saturday morning. He spent the night at the Broward County main jail in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Judge Michael Davis granted Baker bail at $25,000 per count on all eight charges he faces. The alleged armed robbery in Miramar, Florida happened on Wednesday night.

The judge also granted Seattle Seahawks corner Quinton Dunbar release on $100,000 bail. It is the same $25,000 per count amount, for the four charges Dunbar faces related to the same alleged incident.

Here is the very trouble arrest report for #Giants CB DeAndre Baker and #Seahawks DB Quinton Dunbar, via @MiramarPD: https://t.co/qyPHnNHTuD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 14, 2020

Dunbar also turned himself in mid-Saturday afternoon and cannot leave the state.

The attorney for Baker released a statement of apology on Sunday after Baker was released from jail.

“We sincerely thank all law enforcement for their diligent efforts to uncover the truth herein and sincerely apologize for the distractions that this event has caused to Deandre’s team, teammates and the NFL community during this difficult time in everyone’s life,” the statement said.

Baker and Dunbar are accused of robbing a group of victims of cash and luxury watches. A warrant for their arrest on four counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm was issued.

Is A Pattern Emerging?

However, according to reports, there has been a pattern of behavior problems that started during Baker’s rookie season last year.

Baker was a discipline and motivational problem last year as a rookie, Peter King writes in Football Morning in America. There was a fight within the Giants’ if Baker has the kind of character the team wanted.

Deandre baker when he signed his contract with the giants pic.twitter.com/gbXHhbN3e6 — ding burner ⛹🏻‍♂️ (@dingburner) May 14, 2020

“There was a battle in our building on whether we were going to take DeAndre or not because the story was he had to have his a– kicked every day to work hard at Georgia — to even go to practice. We knew that and we still drafted him, and from Day 1 it was like taking a guy in the first round that you had to teach nearly everything to,” the unnamed source said.

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman traded up to draft Baker in last year’s first round. If Gettleman doesn’t pan out, picking Baker in the first round may be one of the reasons.