After a brief chop-up session with Swizz Beatz on Instagram Live, which including a conversation about the Nelly vs. Ludacris Verzuz battle and the wifi issues faced by the Country Grammar rapper. Swizz opened up the convo to a possible Verzuz battle between Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj, which led the “Yeah” singer to offer his opinion, stating that Nicki is “a product of Lil Kim.”
Some may agree and there are those who say that Usher is way out of pocket, but that statement definitely landed him in some hot water. See the entire conversation below.