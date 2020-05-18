After a brief chop-up session with Swizz Beatz on Instagram Live, which including a conversation about the Nelly vs. Ludacris Verzuz battle and the wifi issues faced by the Country Grammar rapper. Swizz opened up the convo to a possible Verzuz battle between Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj, which led the “Yeah” singer to offer his opinion, stating that Nicki is “a product of Lil Kim.”

Some may agree and there are those who say that Usher is way out of pocket, but that statement definitely landed him in some hot water. See the entire conversation below.

They mad at Usher for saying NM is a product of Lil Kim. Lil Kim's influence can be found all over female rap. KIM took heat for sexually explicit lyrics, music videos & all just so yall favs could be comfortable doing it YEARS LATER. Denying it on Stan Twitter wont change that. pic.twitter.com/q45199yKsd — 💛✳🎀🇧𝗥𝗘𝗘𝗭𝗬'𝗦 🇦𝗨𝗥𝗔 🎀✳💛 (@pettypremy) May 17, 2020