DMX said that he would only have battled JAY-Z but a new opponent has entered the arena, Eminem.



N.O.R.E. hit Instagram and stated the next VERZUZ match-up will bring Slim Shady and X to Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s Instagram battle stage.



“This moment is so Legend !!! 3 minutes before this @therealswizzz CALLS X and says Eminem is down for that smoke,” N.O.R.E. noted online.



But don’t you think that DMX has taken his eyes off Hov. “X SAY HE CAN GET BUT I STILL WANT JAY,” N.O.R.E. wrote. “HAHA SO CLASSIC BEHIND THE SCENES SHIT SORRY IF I WASNT POST TO SAY NOTHING but I had to DMX VS SLIM SHADY??? What y’all think??? I’m riding wit the DOG!!!”



Who do you think wins between Eminem and DMX? Do you think Jay will ever come to the IG arena?



Check out the announcement post below.

