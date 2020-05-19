Gunna Release ‘Wunna’ Single and First Half of Documentary Ahead of New Album

Gunna’s new album Wunna is just days away from release. Ahead of his sophomore release, he has dropped the title track “Wunna.”



The luxury lifestyle is the topic of choice as Gunna floats through the track with a choppy bounce, which he appears prepared to follow up with a video.

The single is produced by Turbo and is released on the heels of the “SKYBOX” music video. Wunna will release Friday on Young Stoner Life Records and 300 Entertainment.

In addition to the new single, Gunna released the first part of the Wunna documentary, which brings music and all the sites and sounds of the Drip or Drown rapper’s life to screen. You can watch it below.

