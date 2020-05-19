Kendrick Lamar season is approaching. Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith was speaking in an Instagram Live session and let fans know that the rapper is on the way.



“King Kendrick will return soon,” wrote in a comment. Beforehand he urged fans to “Stay patient.”

Top Dawg promises Kendrick Lamar will return soon🙏 pic.twitter.com/wPrDw3fOmo — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) May 18, 2020

The last time we formally heard from Kendrick Lamar was during the release of the Black Panther soundtrack in 2018. Prior to that was his stellar album DAMN.

Back in March, fans anticipated for new music to come from K Dot as he was announced as a headliner for Glastonbury. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic seemingly canceled out that appearance as it did for other festivals. Just before that, Lamar and Dave Free announced the launch of pgLang.

Last month, French Montana stated that he could go hit for hit with Lamar, that didn’t receive any type of response.

