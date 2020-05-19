LeBron James has been grinding in the entertainment industry since he took his talents to Los Angeles. James has already teased Space Jam 2 and now King James is moving to Netflix in a new film with Adam Sandler.

The movie Hustle is a basketball related film following an ex NBA scout played by Adam Sandler who finds NBA level talent overseas and uses the ball player to revive his own career.

Bleacher Report is reporting that James and his business partner Maverick Carter are producing the film alongside Sandler’s Happy Madison production company as well as Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum’s Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. It has not been revealed whether or not James will star in the film himself.

James is ramping up his involvement in the entertainment industry recently teasing Space Jam 2 on social media. The classic reboot of the Looney Tunes basketball film that originally starred Michael Jordan is expected to be released in 2021.

