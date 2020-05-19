House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a subtle shot at President Trump on Monday. The California House leader spoke with CNN’s Anderson Cooper to address the president’s claim that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure for the coronavirus.

“I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists. Especially in his age group and his shall we say weight group… morbidly obese they say.” Pelosi said on CNN.

Hydroxychloroquine is more often used to treat malaria and Lupus but the President and his supporters have touted the drug at first as a cure for COVID-19 but now as a preventative drug, neither of which has been proven to be true.

According to Lupus.org, “Obesity may cause an overestimation of the safe dose of [hydroxychloroquine], as the drug does not accumulate in fat.”

Advertisement

Trump’s White House doctor claims that the 45th president is 6’3 and 239 pounds which according to a Body Mass Index calculator would make Trump “overweight” and not “morbidly obese.”

In a Monday press conference, Trump revealed for the first time that he had been taking the malaria drug for a couple weeks to prevent the disease. This decision by the president has been highly criticized by experts who say it wouldn’t work as a preventative measure and could even be harmful.

“Morbidly Obese” was trending on Twitter after Pelosi’s cable news hit. Trump has not yet responded to Pelosi’s public jab.