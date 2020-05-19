The NYPD shut down an Orthodox school in Brooklyn after neighbors reported the school was operating in violation of city and state orders.

Law enforcement officials revealed more than 100 children were inside the building Monday morning when police arrived to the building on Madison Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant. Dozens of children were seen exiting the building and boarding a bus.

Two people in the neighborhood reported the school to city officials, law enforcement sources say. The reports described seeing children playing on the roof of the school building without masks.

NYPD officers told an adult at the building to close the school as it was in violation of state orders and a bus hurried the students away. No summonses were issued.

Advertisement

Two neighbors witnessed described seeing roughly 50 teenagers and adults leaving the building.

“I could see inside a little bit and they did not have masks on,” said Jeanine Wilson, a neighbor on the street told NBC news. “It’s just dangerous to put the kids in that kind of position.”

Zainab Lateefi saw the scene from her apartment and captured video on her phone. The building has no signs or indications of who runs the school.

Just 2 weeks ago, NYPD broke up a crowded street in Williamsburg, NY where the Orthodox Jewish community broke social distancing rules to have a funeral for Rabbi Chaim Mertz amid the coronavirus pandemic.

No arrests were made during the incident.