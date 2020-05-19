Pop Smoke’s murder investigation is reportedly facing many setbacks as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brooklyn rapper was slain in Beverly Hills on February 19th, but there has been a global stay-at-home order in place for the past two months. Therefore sources close to the case, including LAPD, says they have “less time and resources” investigate, as per TMZ.

Detectives allegedly spoke to people in an attempt to gather more information, but there was issues with the case pre-COVID-19.

Many people reportedly refused to talk to authorities for witness testimonies, and the information collected in February wasn’t reliable.

Sadly, we’ve seen this happen before in the Hip Hop community with Biggie and Tupac.

Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album it slated to be delivered in June.