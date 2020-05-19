The Verzuz Instagram live battles have been keeping us all entertained during this global pandemic. By now, we have seen various industry heavyweights go hit for hit in these battles. Who would’ve known Timbaland and Swiss Beatz would have been holding it down for us as we are encouraged to stay at home and quarantine.

This time, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have iconic R&B boy band’s Jagged Edge and 112 in mind for this week’s battle. Apparently, the only thing stopping the So So Def and BadBoy groups from battling is the greenlight from Jermaine Dupri. “Can you make that happen JD? Cause a lot of people say what they wanna see, but can you pick up the phone and make that happen?” Swizz Beatz says on Instagram live. “Get them on the phone JD lets go.”

Speaking of R&B, many fans were anticipating Brandy vs. Monica on Verzuz TV, however, Brandy broke the news that Monica has declined the opportunity, leaving Timbaland and Swizz Beatz to find their next act. Will it be Jagged Edge vs 112?