According to a statement on social media from his mother, Twilight actor Gregory Boyce and his girlfriend were found dead in their apartment in Las Vegas.

Boyce was 30 years old.

Even though an official cause of death has yet to be announced, law enforcement officials say that they found a powdery white substance on the scene.

Boyce, who’s character in the Twilight series was one of Bella’s (played by Kirstin Stewart) love interests, was in the process of starting a chicken wing business called West Wing, as described by his mother Lisa Wayne.

