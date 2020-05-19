[WATCH] Charlamagne Tha God Says African-Americans Should Buy Firearms So They Don’t Die Like Ahmaud Arbery

Look at Charlamagne talking like Brother Malcolm!

In a shocking statement that bewildered both MSNBC host Alex Witt and Al Sharpton, Power 105 radio personality stated that he wished that shooting death victim Ahmaud Arbery was armed before he was killed.

Then, Tha God suggested that Black people in America strap up legally to avoid the same fate.

“My thoughts are rest in peace and condolences to his family,” Charlamagne began. “I wish that brother had a gun on him while he was jogging to defend himself against those thugs, those goons, those terrorists. I call them ‘Vanilla ISIS.’ They hunted him down like he was a deer.”

