With Swizz Beatz seemingly playing the role of Don King in the Verzuz world of battles of the hits, the match ups and the challenges keep on coming, but this potential Queens-boro battle between the generations might be something of legend.

While on IG Live with Swizz, rap icon LL Cool J was asked about who would be a good hits battle and somehow Nas became a part of the convo. Mr. Smith said he’s down for the head to head against the QB king, but admits that Jay-Z would be a much more fitting competitor that the fans would like to see.