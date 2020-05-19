While scientists and government officials are trying to find a solution to contain the deadly COVID-19 virus, the Trump administration insists that China needs to take responsibility for the pandemic faced by the United States, with at least one aide alleging that China purposely sent infected travelers to American shores.

In an ABC News interview, White House aide Peter Navarro insists, “The virus was spawned in Wuhan province, patient zero was in November. The Chinese, behind the shield of the World Health Organization, for two months hid the virus from the world and then sent hundreds of thousands of Chinese on aircraft to Milan, New York and around the world to seed that.”