Working from home has not made the load lighter for Wendy Williams. The daytime talk show host will take time off from her show due to health concerns related to her Graves’ disease.



“Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease which is causing fatigue. In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment,” a spokesperson for The Wendy Williams Show said to Deadline. “We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows. More updates on a return date will follow.”



Wendy @ Home has been underway since the coronavirus pandemic forced the traditional shut down of production on April 6.

Just last week, Williams made waves online as she was critical of Future’s situation with his multiple baby mothers.



“I say he’s pathetic and so are you if you dare lay down with this man,” Wendy said. “You think nothing of yourself. I’m talking about Future. And they say he’s worth $40 million dollars, so what? Eight kids, the DNA test is confirmed? Congratulations. The most recent one is one, so it took a year. Eliza Reign, she’s the one Future always said she calls Future ‘the bag.’”