The coronavirus has had an impact on everything but could even reach as far as February 2021, pushing back the 93rd annual Academy Awards. Variety reports the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is thinking about postponing the award show.



The show is set to air on February 28, 2021, but the definitive plans are currently up int he air.



“It’s likely they’ll be postponed,” a source said.



The postponement would align with the rule changes for eligibility for this year due to COVID-19.



“It’s impossible to know what the landscape will be,” Oscar President David Rubin said. “We know we want to celebrate film but we do not know exactly what form it will take.”



Traditional films must have a seven-day theatrical release in Los Angeles County for eligibility. That has been expanded to New York, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, and the Bay Area.



“I think everyone is sympathetic to the filmmakers’ plight and we’re here to support our members and the film community,” Rubin said. “It makes sense when we don’t really know what’s to come in terms of the availability of theatrical exhibition. … We need to make allowances for this year only and during this time when theaters are not open so great film work can be seen and celebrated.”

