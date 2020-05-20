This Sunday, the biggest stars across the entertainment industry will honor one of the cultural architects for black media and the founder of Uptown Records, the late Andre Harrell, affectionally called “Mr. Champagne and Bubbles” by friends and family.



The tribute will be commercial-free on BET, BET James, BET Soul, and REVOLT TV while streaming on iONE digital brands and Fox Soul.



The special is executive produced by Wendy Credle, Rikki Hughes and Harrell’s son, Gianni Credle-Harrell, and feature special guest tributes by Chris Rock, Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Babyface, Naomi Campbell, Lee Daniels, Robin Thicke, Russell Simmons, Kimora Lee Simmons, Clarence Avant, and more.



“There is a divine message when a soul as bright as Andre’s, Mr. Champagne & Bubbles, the official life of the party, chooses to transition during a time when so many people who’s lives he touched so deeply, cannot get together to console each other, to share joy-filled stories, and to do the “hampty hamps” two-step in the name of his love,” says Credle. “This Tribute is our gift to Andre. When his day came, Andre said, “Listen, if they ain’t playing Frankie Beverly and Maze’s “Before I Let Go” at my funeral, guess what, I ain’t going.” He said, “I don’t want a funeral. I want a party”. Well, Andre, in the words of Frankie, “You made us happy, This you can bet, You stood right beside us, And we won’t forget.”



Last year, Harrell announced a 3-part miniseries on the rise of Uptown Records, which will be released in 2021.



“As a prolific leader, Andre Harrell was passionate about the betterment of the people around him, empowering and molding some of the biggest names today. His passing was a tremendous loss to the entertainment industry and the culture. I am forever grateful, humbled, and honored to have experienced his presence throughout my career. Working closely together over the past two years with him to tell his story through the upcoming Uptown Records Biopic is something I will truly cherish. He was a wonderful adviser, friend, and someone I consider family,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET.



As the founder of Uptown Records Harrell lanced the careers of Mary J. Blige, Heavy D and the Boyz, Al B. Sure, Anthony Hamilton, Teddy Riley and Guy, and more. He would also mentor Hip-Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.



The tribute will air Sunday, May 24, at 7 pm ET and 7 pm PT.

