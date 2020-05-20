Beenie Man and Bounty Killer to Appear in Next Verzuz Battle for Memorial Weekend

The Verzuz battle is going international! Beenie Man and Bounty Killer are the next legendary acts who will go hit for hit on Instagram live.

The announcement was made on the competition’s official Instagram page. “MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND 5/23 🚨🚨🚨@grunggaadzilla vs @kingbeenieman 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 Sound Clash edition🚨You ready?!? #VERZUZ”

This is a treat for all the Caribbean people and fans of the culture who aren’t going to be able to enjoy carnival or fetes this year.

The two dancehall giants clashed before at Sting in 1993. They were both teenagers and the clash eventually led to a full-blown rivalry. Their beef hit a peak when Beenie Man married Bounty Killa’s former lover, Michelle ‘D’Angel’Downer. Beenie did warn that he is the gyal dem sugar.

They’ve both gained international success and contributed to the soundtracks of our childhoods. The Grammy-award winning artists have been setting an example worthy of emulation for Dancehall acts to come.

Thankfully they figured it out and reggae fans had the chance to see them share a stage at the 2019 Reggae Sumfest. Now they’re about to go at it once more virtually. Who do you got your money on?