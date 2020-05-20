The show goes on. COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of many events, festivals, and celebrations, but not The BET Awards. The annual award show will be hosted virtually amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. BET will join a number of live shows such as American Idol, which have continued to run their broadcast under quarantine.

The week of the BET Awards is typically an entire extravaganza, celebrating Black excellence in entertainment, sports, tech, and entrepreneurship, culminated by the award show, called the BET Experience. The network continues to celebrate its 40th anniversary and 20th year anniversary for the BET Awards. What are you looking forward to at the first virtual BET Awards?