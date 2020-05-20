Beyonce Will Deliver Inspirational Message at the ‘Dear Class Of 2020’ Virtual Commencement

Beyonce has been added to the “Dear Class of 2020″ Virtual Commencement for graduates unable to walk across the stage due to COVID-19.

Youtube announced Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will deliver an “inspirational message” alongside Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama who will be delivering the commencement addresses. Other celebrity appearances include Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter

Dear Class of 2020 will also include performances from Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Chloe x Halle, and Maluma, BTS, CNCO, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Dear Class Of 2020 will stream live on Youtube on June 6that 3 p.m.

