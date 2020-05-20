In an Instagram post, Cardi B wished the high school and college class of 2020 a huge congratulations and offered them some advice on their next stages in life’s journey.

She begin with advising freshman on how to choose college courses.

“You guys have mostly picked your college already so I want to say how to pick classes. When you go to college, I feel they offer so many different classes, make sure the classes you take are going to benefit you one day. Make sure you research careers that are around the money you want to make in the future,” adding, “It’s like okay when I finish and go get a job is this job going to help me pay my college debt? Is it going to help me live the lifestyle that I want?”

She also added, that graudation proves that you gained knowledge.

“It’s more than a diploma. It’s more than graduation. It’s knowledge. It’s knowing that you took it that you went through those hard nights studying. To this day, I just replay my high school memories in my head.”

She ended by encouraging the class of 2020 to make some money!

“For the college ones, I didn’t finish college, but I went. I just want to say congrats. Now you’re about to start your life, you’re about to make some money!” Show your skills and what you’ve worked for!