DaBaby and DaniLeigh have been the base of romantic rumors for some time now, but some internet investigators may have gotten some recent confirmation. The “Suge” rapper took to Instagram to post a picture on a balcony. While this is normal during quarantine season, he may have exposed himself and his secret and yet to be announced with Def Jam crooner, DaniLeigh.

Last week DaBaby made his Wild N’Out debut, where he issued a faux proposal to comedian, B. Simone. The Baby Girl Manifest The Life You Want author was the leading lady in Da Baby’s “Find My Way” music video after a number of attempts of shooting her shot through Instagram. It turned out to be an amazing marketing scheme, resulting in a win-win for both of them.

While the B.Simone interaction may have been a hoax, the Charlotte rapper’s alleged relationship with DaniLeigh may not be. The two collaborated on DaniLeigh’s “Levi High,” and it doesn’t seem like the interactions stopped there. DaniLeigh took her IG to post on the exact same balcony. Although neither of the two have confirmed the rumors, they have yet to deny it. Until then, we can only speculate from The Shade Room’s keen observation.