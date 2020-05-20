Growing Up Hip Hop cast seem to be at their limit regarding the producers of the show. Recently, father-son duo, Master P and Romeo have called it quits following a viral video that surfaced the internet that suggested GUHH’ producers care more about portraying a romantic drama between Angela Simmons and Romeo, rather than focusing on the fact that the 32-year-old businesswoman will now be parenting on her own following the murder of her ex-fiance Sutton Tennyson.

Shad Moss, aka Bow Wow, would be next to leave the cast. “We on to bigger and better things! @angelasimmons let’s do the unthinkable #history,” the rapper wrote on his social media. “Get yall sh*t together! Until then WE OUT! aint no show w out Bow know that! Good luck,” the rapper continued.

Bow Wow’s long time friend, Da Brat went on the Rickey Smiley show to give her opinion on the rapper’s actions. “Chile, Bow Wow go back and forth. He quit one day. He here the next.” Brat continued to say that she expects Bow Wow to come back considering the fact that he is the executive producer of the show. “I don’t think he’s gonna wanna get rid of this check,” she mentioned.

It doesn’t stop there. Egypt Criss has announced that she will be leaving the show as well following an explosive episode between her and Briana Latrise. “I respect myself enough to walk away from anything that no longer serves me, grows me or makes me happy,” Criss stated. “It’s time for me to rise from the ashes from being falsely represented to you, the people I love most, which is why I have decided to resign from ‘Growing Up Hip Hop.’ #itsbeenreal #allgoodthingsmustcometoanend #movingforward.”

Advertisement