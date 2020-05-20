Fivio Foreign announced the launch of his Foreignside Foundation on Tuesday afternoon.

The non-profit organization is “geared towards providing beneficial resources and programs for at-risk youth, the homeless, current & former gang-affiliated individuals, incarcerated individuals, and communities that are in need of supplemental and educational assistance.”

The Brooklyn rapper knows a thing or two about the struggle so he wants to give back to those who are currently in a predicament that he was once in. In the video below, Fivio said the organization is in honor of his late mother who loved to give back to the community.

He even defined the sound “GLTTTTTTT”: “Gangstas literally taking the time to think things through,” as per the official site.

Fivio Foreign recently released his debut mixtape, 800 B.C., which featured Meek Mill, Quavo, Lil Baby, and Lil Tjay. The Brooklyn Drill artist is one of the leaders of the sub-genre and you can always expect him to make a movie.