With the critically acclaimed “The Last Dance” Documentary concluded, Horace Grant is calling out Michael Jordan for what he believes are “lies” that live within the doc.

In a radio interview, Grant responds to allegations that he leaked locker room information about Jordan being a bully to sports reporter Sam Smith. Smith used anonymous sources to write “Jordan Rules” a book that came out in 1992 telling behind the scenes stories of the 1990-1991 Championship Chicago Bulls.

In the doc, Jordan accuses Grant of being the source behind Smith’s spicy quotes about the Bulls legend due to Grant and Smith’s close relationship. Grant vehemently denied these allegations in the interview.

“If MJ had a grudge with me, let’s settle this like men,” Grant said in the interview. “Let’s talk about it. Or we can settle it another way. Sam and I have always been great friends. We’re still great friends. But the sanctity of that locker room, I would never put anything personal out there…”

The 4 time NBA Champion pulled no punches in the interview going on to put the snitching allegations back on to Jordan based on a revelation that MJ made in part 1 of the doc.

In episode 1 of “The Last Dance” Jordan recalls his rookie season walking into a teammates hotel room to find the whole team doing lines of cocaine.

“Why the hell did he want to bring that up? What’s that got to do with anything? I mean, if you want to call somebody a snitch, that’s a damn snitch right there,” Grant said in the interview.

The 4 time NBA champion would stay with Chicago to complete the Bulls first 3-peat before heading to the Orlando Magic to play with Penny Hardaway and Shaquille O’Neal.