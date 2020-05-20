According to several confirmed reports, a well-known tattoo artist from reality contest show Ink Master was charged with second-degree murder in the vehicular death of YouTube star Corey LaBarrie.

26-year-old Daniel Silva has been charged with one count of murder by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office when he “did unlawfully, and with malice aforethought” kill Corey LaBarrie, according to the court documents.

LaBarrie died in the May 10 crash when Silva crashed his 2020 McLaren 600LT sports car into a tree after leaving a party. According to reports, the two were celebrating LaBarrie’s 25th birthday.

According to witnesses, Silva tried to flee the scene on foot, but was stopped by people who were on the scene. Witnesses also say that Silva was drinking before getting behind the wheel.

Jail records show that Silva’s bail was set at $2 million.