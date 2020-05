JAY-Z has curated a playlist that features a few stars you know. It has been featured on TIDAL called Jay-Z: Couple Songs From 2020 (So Far). It includes songs from Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, Lil’ Baby, and more.

Couple Songs From 2020 is a part of T-Mobile promotion, where new users get a free Tidal subscription for three months, as well as, access to other stars playlist.

Check out the playlist below.