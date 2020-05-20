Spotify is continuing to build their podcasting platform and in doing so just added one of the most popular pods on the market. Joe Rogan’s podcast the Joe Rogan Experience will stream exclusively on Spotify starting September 1.

Rogan landed a multi-year licensing deal with Spotify at an undisclosed price tag. The famed comedian/broadcaster posted a video on his Joe Rogan Experience YouTube channel detailing the move to the popular streaming service.

“Starting on September 1st the entire J.R.E. library will be available on Spotify as well as all the other platforms and somewhere around the end of the year it’ll become exclusive to Spotify including the video version of the podcast,” Rogan says in the video. “It will be the exact same show. I am not going to be an employee of Spotify.”

Spotify confirmed in a press release that Rogan will maintain full creative control calling him a “fixture, and driving force in culture helping to lay the foundation for the podcasting renaissance we are experiencing today.”

Rogan’s YouTube channel currently has 4.46 million subscribers all of which Spotify would surely like to bring over to their services. Rogan’s podcast will join the ranks of podcasters like Joe Budden who signed a similar exclusive deal with Spotify in 2018.



