With a new album on the way, John Legend will join Amazon Music for the Friday live performance series, which brings a stripped-down set and intimate conversation.
Legend will perform “Bigger Love,” “Conversations in the Dark,” and more from his forthcoming album. To interact with fans, John Legend will answer questions from fans using a chat feature.
John Legend, Amazon Music, and Amazon Live will collaborate to bring awareness to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, and the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.
The stream will begin at 10 am P.T. on Friday and can be watched at Amazon.com/live.
Dan Garcia
