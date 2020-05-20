According to a report from Hollywood Reporter, Los Angeles County is looking to lift lockdown restrictions and reopen its economy by July 4.

L.A. has set an official date for a “safe reopening” of its economy, which was revealed by the Los Angeles Board Of Supervisors Chairwoman Kathryn Barger after a meeting of the l.A. County Economic Resiliency Task Force. Barger says the goal is to facilitate a “full or staged” reopening of all businesses including malls, restaurants, retail stores, and other forms of the local economy hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

“The economic and sociological impacts created by the COVID-19 shutdown have hurt our vulnerable populations the most. The County, in partnership with our Task Force members and key stakeholders, is prepared to move forward with recommendations that ensure the safety and well-being of employees and customers while safeguarding public health,” said Barger.

L.A. County has seen 1 million unemployment claims filed and that 75% of projected job losses are from individuals who make less than $50,000 per year in areas such as restaurants and retail companies.

