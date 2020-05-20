Lil Yachty announced Tuesday night that his third LP is finished and he’s ready to drop it. Yachty posted on Instagram that his Lil Boat 3 album will drop on May 29.

The “Peek-a-Boo” rapper posted the cover art on his social media. In the tagline, it reads “the third and final installment in the Lil Boat series” meaning that Lil Boat’s next LP will bare a different title.

Yachty dropped his latest single “Oprah’s Bank Account” featuring Drake and DaBaby in March coincidentally (or maybe not) on the 2 year anniversary of the release of Lil Boat 2.

In the social media post announcing the release date, Yachty also noted that the LP will feature 19 new songs.

