The streets have Ludacris clarifying his stance on R. Kelly. This past Saturday during his VERZUZ battle with Nelly, the Word of Mouf rapper played a new single, which featured Lil Wayne. On the song, it seemed that he supported R. Kelly despite the allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct with minors.



The song was played three times during the stream and allowed fans to hear the words rapped by Luda.

“I love R. Kelly but around my daughters, I’m not comfortable.”

During the battle and after, the Atlanta rapper was criticized for the bar, which he spoke about with Big Tigger.



“Sometimes when you speak on records, you speakin’ like it’s just me and you having a conversation,” Luda said. “But you just speaking and just being honest. I saw that a lot of people kind of misconstrued or just didn’t understand what I’m saying.”



Ludacris added that he did enjoy the singer’s music but its a wrap for having him around children, just like many other people feel.



You can hear his explanation below.