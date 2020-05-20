Celebrities have been getting creative when it comes to making money through this quarantine season. Stars including Casanova, Blac Chyna, Safaree Samuels, and Erica Mena have all hopped on the Only Fans bandwagon in efforts to spike revenue. Love and Hip Hop star, Lyrica Anderson is next up to create an only fans account.

The reality star shared the news on her Instagram account with a poolside twerk video. “Finna Act A Fool on Only Fans,” the singer captioned the video. “Lemme See Sum right Quick.”

A fan commented under the post saying, “U know if u going broke u can put BD on child support.” Referring to the singer’s baby father, A1 Bentley. Anderson responded to the comment by saying, “I’m going Rich! This jus fun. Don’t be mad Pookie.”