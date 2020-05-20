One and Done: Ruby Rose Quits ‘Batwoman’ Role, CW to Recast Lead Role for Season 2

It’s one and done for Rubby Rose.

After just one season on the CW’s Batman show, Rose is walking away from the lead role on the CW’s Batwoman.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Rose said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

SHOCK! Ruby Rose has officially exited #Batwoman. The role will be recast. https://t.co/5s7CdPO1Db — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 19, 2020

Rose starred on the series as Kate Kane, a cousin of Bruce Wayne’s who takes on the mantle of Batwoman. The character debuted in December 2018 during The CW’s annual crossover event for its DC Comics shows before getting her own series.

Warner Bros., the studio behind Batwoman, and the CW have both committed to creating a second season with a new series lead.

For what its worth, Rose did suffer some serve injuries why filming season one but no indication if that was one of the reasons for quitting.

At this time, Rose deleted her Twitter account so no telling if or when will she address her departure further.