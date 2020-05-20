Solange’s Saint Heron and Parsons School of Design have partnered to celebrate the thesis and capstone work of the class of 2020. The creative agency, Saint Heron, teamed up with the academy school to do a virtual festival called Here and Now. They are taking the opportunity to search for new ways to deal with the virus while turning it around and experiencing it online while having Solange and friends in front of them.

Students will narrate their journeys through school and stories behind the projects they made. The festival will feature Metonymy, a 3D installation that is created in collaboration with Jacolby Satterwhite. The class will have over 300 students graduating.

Saint Heron states

“The Saint Heron team is honored to partner with The School of Fashion to celebrate and uplift the dedicated work of the graduating class of 2020 by presenting, Here and Now. We look forward to working with the students over the coming weeks and helping bring attention to their hard work and unique perspective. As the world confronts the challenges of our current global crisis, fashion and design communities must embrace new ways to pause, evolve, and adapt. These challenges open up opportunities to expand growth in our creativity and innovation — two expressions at the core of Saint Heron as well as Parsons’ students.”